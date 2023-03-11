Compass Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPX) CEO Thomas J. Schuetz Acquires 10,000 Shares

Compass Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPX – Get Rating) CEO Thomas J. Schuetz acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.37 per share, with a total value of $33,700.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 6,021,873 shares in the company, valued at $20,293,712.01. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Compass Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of CMPX opened at $3.32 on Friday. Compass Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.25 and a 12 month high of $5.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.82.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Compass Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their price objective on Compass Therapeutics to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Compass Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I assumed coverage on Compass Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.30 price target for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.05.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Compass Therapeutics

Compass Therapeutics Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Compass Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Compass Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Compass Therapeutics by 63.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 4,591 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Compass Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Compass Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000. 54.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Compass Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing antibody-based therapeutics to treat various human diseases. The company's product candidates in the clinical stage of development include CTX-009, an investigational bispecific antibody that blocks Delta-like ligand 4/Notch and vascular endothelial growth factor A signaling pathways, which are critical to angiogenesis and tumor vascularization; and CTX-471, an IgG4 monoclonal antibody that is an agonist of CD137.

