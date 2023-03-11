Compass Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPX) CEO Thomas J. Schuetz Acquires 10,000 Shares

Compass Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPXGet Rating) CEO Thomas J. Schuetz acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.37 per share, with a total value of $33,700.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 6,021,873 shares in the company, valued at $20,293,712.01. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Compass Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of CMPX opened at $3.32 on Friday. Compass Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.25 and a 12 month high of $5.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.82.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Compass Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their price objective on Compass Therapeutics to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Compass Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I assumed coverage on Compass Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.30 price target for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.05.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Compass Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Compass Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Compass Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Compass Therapeutics by 63.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 4,591 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Compass Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Compass Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000. 54.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Compass Therapeutics Company Profile

Compass Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing antibody-based therapeutics to treat various human diseases. The company's product candidates in the clinical stage of development include CTX-009, an investigational bispecific antibody that blocks Delta-like ligand 4/Notch and vascular endothelial growth factor A signaling pathways, which are critical to angiogenesis and tumor vascularization; and CTX-471, an IgG4 monoclonal antibody that is an agonist of CD137.

