Compound (COMP) Hits Market Cap of $277.84 Million

Compound (COMP) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 11th. Compound has a market cap of $277.84 million and approximately $28.63 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Compound has traded down 18.9% against the US dollar. One Compound token can currently be bought for $38.23 or 0.00185529 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Compound alerts:

Decred (DCR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.99 or 0.00087287 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.11 or 0.00058744 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.05 or 0.00053601 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004972 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000288 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000788 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000024 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Compound

COMP is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,267,152 tokens. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Compound is medium.com/compound-finance. The official website for Compound is compound.finance/governance/comp.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 7,267,151.99852569 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 38.4217971 USD and is up 0.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 334 active market(s) with $34,096,527.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compound.finance/governance/comp.”

Compound Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Compound should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Compound using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Compound Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Compound and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.