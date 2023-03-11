Conflux (CFX) Hits Market Capitalization of $387.83 Million

Conflux (CFX) traded down 7.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 11th. Conflux has a total market capitalization of $387.83 million and approximately $243.99 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Conflux has traded 16.1% lower against the US dollar. One Conflux coin can currently be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000711 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Conflux Profile

CFX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,278,164,274 coins and its circulating supply is 2,653,619,033 coins. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conflux’s official message board is confluxnetwork.medium.com. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Conflux’s official website is confluxnetwork.org.

Buying and Selling Conflux

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,278,164,274 with 2,653,471,596.5876827 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.15636386 USD and is down -3.93 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 70 active market(s) with $258,492,997.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conflux should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Conflux using one of the exchanges listed above.

