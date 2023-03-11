Conflux Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $227.94 Million (CFX)

Conflux (CFX) traded 9.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 11th. In the last seven days, Conflux has traded 25.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Conflux has a market cap of $382.42 million and approximately $227.94 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Conflux coin can now be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000699 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Conflux alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,612.15 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000322 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $69.39 or 0.00336664 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00017266 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $140.64 or 0.00682293 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.16 or 0.00083273 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $113.93 or 0.00552723 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000805 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004811 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00010031 BTC.

Conflux Profile

Conflux is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,278,164,274 coins and its circulating supply is 2,653,683,734 coins. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conflux’s official message board is confluxnetwork.medium.com. The official website for Conflux is confluxnetwork.org. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Conflux Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,278,164,274 with 2,653,471,596.5876827 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.15636386 USD and is down -3.93 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 70 active market(s) with $258,492,997.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conflux should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Conflux using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Conflux Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Conflux and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.