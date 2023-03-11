Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Stake Raised by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 59.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 163,054 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 60,693 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $13,984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,918,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,680,664,000 after acquiring an additional 483,980 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 98.8% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 740,044 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,464,000 after purchasing an additional 367,856 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Consolidated Edison by 97.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 694,668 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $66,063,000 after acquiring an additional 342,000 shares during the last quarter. Amundi lifted its position in Consolidated Edison by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 1,601,465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $150,230,000 after acquiring an additional 328,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Consolidated Edison by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,360,277 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $116,655,000 after acquiring an additional 294,564 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Consolidated Edison stock opened at $90.62 on Friday. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.10 and a twelve month high of $102.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 0.35.

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 7.79%. The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is 69.38%.

ED has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $87.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $87.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $95.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.25.

Consolidated Edison, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities(O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses and Con Edison Transmission.

