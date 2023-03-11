Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Upgraded by Northcoast Research to “Buy”

Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has $560.00 target price on the retailer’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $555.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $650.00 to $600.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $490.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $525.00 to $520.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $580.00 to $540.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $550.16.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

COST stock opened at $471.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $490.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $494.17. Costco Wholesale has a 1 year low of $406.51 and a 1 year high of $612.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $209.06 billion, a PE ratio of 34.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.79.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The retailer reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.10. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 28.66%. The company had revenue of $55.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.92 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale will post 14.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 26.45%.

Insider Transactions at Costco Wholesale

In other news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 952 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.00, for a total transaction of $459,816.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,138,360. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.95, for a total value of $733,425.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,934,972.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.00, for a total value of $459,816.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,138,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,952 shares of company stock valued at $2,452,466 in the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 118,320.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,396,524 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,376,513,000 after buying an additional 7,390,278 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,328,844,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 53,375.6% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,829,924 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $11,286,000 after purchasing an additional 3,822,762 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,634,627 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,941,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 32.7% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,345,886 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,052,432,000 after buying an additional 1,070,128 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.