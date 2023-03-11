Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) Price Target Cut to $30.00

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on CTRA. Bank of America upgraded shares of Coterra Energy from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Roth Capital reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Coterra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial lowered shares of Coterra Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Mizuho restated a buy rating and issued a $41.00 price target (down previously from $42.00) on shares of Coterra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.27.

Get Coterra Energy alerts:

Coterra Energy Trading Down 2.1 %

CTRA opened at $24.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 0.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.80 and its 200-day moving average is $26.93. Coterra Energy has a 52-week low of $21.98 and a 52-week high of $36.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Coterra Energy Cuts Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coterra Energy

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 15th. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.74%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

About Coterra Energy

(Get Rating)

Coterra Energy Inc is a diversified energy company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. Its portfolio includes projects in the Permian Basin, the Marcellus Shale, and the Anadarko Basin. The company was renamed to Coterra Energy Inc on October 1, 2021 in connection with the merger involving Cabot Oil & Gas Corp.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Coterra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coterra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.