Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Cowen Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ COWN remained flat at $38.99 during midday trading on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.87 and its 200-day moving average is $38.70. Cowen has a one year low of $21.36 and a one year high of $39.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.80 and a beta of 1.45.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cowen during the third quarter valued at $48,692,000. Carlson Capital L P bought a new position in Cowen during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,776,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cowen during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,487,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cowen in the third quarter worth approximately $23,675,000. Finally, Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Cowen by 218.2% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 827,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,950,000 after purchasing an additional 567,299 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.10% of the company’s stock.

Cowen Company Profile

Cowen, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through following the segments: Operating Company and Asset Company. The Operating Company segment consists of the Cowen Investment Management, Investment Banking, Markets, and Research divisions. The Asset Company segment consists of the firm’s private investments, private real estate investments, and other legacy investment strategies.

