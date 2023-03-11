CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Shares Sold by Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group

Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group decreased its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group’s holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRSP. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 91,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,716,000 after purchasing an additional 26,358 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 79.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,278,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,038,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 49.3% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 2,760 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at CRISPR Therapeutics

In related news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.47, for a total value of $1,286,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 369,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,998,143.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 75,000 shares of company stock worth $3,516,250 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CRISPR Therapeutics Price Performance

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CRSP shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $122.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Chardan Capital decreased their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $153.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird started coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $78.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.38.

Shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock opened at $43.22 on Friday. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a fifty-two week low of $38.94 and a fifty-two week high of $86.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.62.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported ($1.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.27) by $0.86. The company had revenue of $6.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.37 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 31.85% and a negative net margin of 54,271.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.84) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -7.33 EPS for the current year.

CRISPR Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

See Also

