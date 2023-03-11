Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) CEO Megan Clarken Sells 51,449 Shares

Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Rating) CEO Megan Clarken sold 51,449 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total value of $1,589,259.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 488,044 shares in the company, valued at $15,075,679.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Megan Clarken also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Criteo alerts:

On Monday, December 12th, Megan Clarken sold 3,645 shares of Criteo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.34, for a total value of $96,009.30.

Criteo Price Performance

CRTO opened at $30.69 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.02. Criteo S.A. has a 1 year low of $20.56 and a 1 year high of $36.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.65 and a beta of 0.93.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Criteo ( NASDAQ:CRTO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The information services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $283.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.74 million. Criteo had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 9.25%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Criteo S.A. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CRTO. Susquehanna raised their price target on Criteo from $27.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Criteo from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com lowered Criteo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Citigroup began coverage on Criteo in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Benchmark raised their price target on Criteo from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.63.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Criteo

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Criteo during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Criteo during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Criteo by 106.2% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,371 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Natixis grew its holdings in shares of Criteo by 284.0% during the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 3,959 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Criteo by 59.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,405 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

About Criteo

(Get Rating)

Criteo SA is a global technology company, which specializes in digital performance marketing. The firm enables e-commerce companies to leverage large volumes of granular data to engage and convert their customers. It operates through the following segments: Marketing Solutions and Retail Media. The Marketing Solutions segment allows commerce companies to address multiple marketing goals by engaging their consumers with personalized ads across the web, mobile and offline store environments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Criteo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Criteo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.