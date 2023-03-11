Cronos (CRO) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $22.60 Million

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 11th. In the last seven days, Cronos has traded 12.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Cronos has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion and approximately $22.60 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cronos token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0648 or 0.00000314 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Cronos alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.58 or 0.00070660 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.09 or 0.00053742 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000282 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00008707 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00022961 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000918 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001838 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004384 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0466 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001548 BTC.

About Cronos

Cronos (CRO) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,263,013,692 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 tokens. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cryptocom and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cronos’ official website is www.crypto.com/en/chain. Cronos’ official message board is blog.crypto.com.

Buying and Selling Cronos

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment and investment platform that offers users a wide range of financial services, such as buying, selling, and storing cryptocurrencies, a mobile app, an exchange for trading cryptocurrencies, a wallet for storing digital assets, and a Visa card for spending cryptocurrencies. It also has its own EVM called CronosScan, and its native token is Cronos (CRO). Crypto.com was founded in Hong Kong in 2016 by Bobby Bao, Gary Or, Kris Marszalek, and Rafael Melo, and was renamed in 2018 after the purchase of the domain owned by Matt Blaze.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cronos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cronos using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cronos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cronos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.