Cronos Market Cap Tops $1.60 Billion (CRO)

Cronos (CRO) traded up 3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 11th. Over the last week, Cronos has traded 13.3% lower against the US dollar. Cronos has a total market capitalization of $1.60 billion and $24.30 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cronos token can currently be purchased for about $0.0634 or 0.00000313 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.15 or 0.00069895 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.79 or 0.00053291 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000285 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00008512 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00022809 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000912 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001808 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004367 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001537 BTC.

About Cronos

Cronos uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,263,013,692 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 tokens. The official website for Cronos is www.crypto.com/en/chain. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cryptocom and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cronos’ official message board is blog.crypto.com. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Cronos

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment and investment platform that offers users a wide range of financial services, such as buying, selling, and storing cryptocurrencies, a mobile app, an exchange for trading cryptocurrencies, a wallet for storing digital assets, and a Visa card for spending cryptocurrencies. It also has its own EVM called CronosScan, and its native token is Cronos (CRO). Crypto.com was founded in Hong Kong in 2016 by Bobby Bao, Gary Or, Kris Marszalek, and Rafael Melo, and was renamed in 2018 after the purchase of the domain owned by Matt Blaze.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cronos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cronos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

