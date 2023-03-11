Cronos Market Capitalization Tops $1.63 Billion (CRO)

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 11th. Cronos has a total market capitalization of $1.63 billion and $24.55 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cronos token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0645 or 0.00000315 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Cronos has traded 11.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.39 or 0.00070315 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.94 or 0.00053450 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000280 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00008573 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00022920 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000911 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001848 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00004269 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001542 BTC.

Cronos Profile

CRO uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,263,013,692 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 tokens. The official message board for Cronos is blog.crypto.com. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Cronos is www.crypto.com/en/chain. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cryptocom and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Cronos

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment and investment platform that offers users a wide range of financial services, such as buying, selling, and storing cryptocurrencies, a mobile app, an exchange for trading cryptocurrencies, a wallet for storing digital assets, and a Visa card for spending cryptocurrencies. It also has its own EVM called CronosScan, and its native token is Cronos (CRO). Crypto.com was founded in Hong Kong in 2016 by Bobby Bao, Gary Or, Kris Marszalek, and Rafael Melo, and was renamed in 2018 after the purchase of the domain owned by Matt Blaze.”

