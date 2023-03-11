CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Purchased by Pittenger & Anderson Inc.

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 305 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $50,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 3.8% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the third quarter valued at about $269,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 69.8% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in CrowdStrike by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 543,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,640,000 after buying an additional 122,300 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,310,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.05% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Price Performance

Shares of CRWD opened at $119.72 on Friday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.25 and a 52-week high of $242.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insiders Place Their Bets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CRWD shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cowen cut their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $200.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.78.

In other CrowdStrike news, Director Denis Oleary sold 39,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total value of $4,299,832.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,683. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other CrowdStrike news, Director Denis Oleary sold 39,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total value of $4,299,832.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,683. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 7,556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.90, for a total value of $822,848.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 166,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,186,082.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 109,252 shares of company stock valued at $11,807,218 in the last three months. 6.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. It offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.

Featured Articles

