Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (NASDAQ:CRKN) Short Interest Down 49.9% in February

Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (NASDAQ:CRKN – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 399,400 shares, a decrease of 49.9% from the February 13th total of 797,500 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 5,320,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Crown ElectroKinetics stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (NASDAQ:CRKN – Get Rating) by 139.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 865,834 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 504,986 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 5.96% of Crown ElectroKinetics worth $1,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 22.29% of the company’s stock.

Crown ElectroKinetics Stock Up 5.3 %

NASDAQ:CRKN opened at $0.20 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.27 and its 200-day moving average is $0.27. Crown ElectroKinetics has a 52 week low of $0.05 and a 52 week high of $2.12.

About Crown ElectroKinetics

Crown Electrokinetics Corp. develops and sells optical switching films. The company also focuses on commercializing electrokinetic technology for use in the smart glass market. It offers electrokinetic film technology for smart or dynamic glass. The company was formerly known as 3D Nanocolor Corp. and changed its name to Crown ElectroKinetics Corp.

