Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) Shares Sold by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,596,788 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,663 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned about 2.48% of Cullen/Frost Bankers worth $211,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 7.2% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 95,615 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,642,000 after purchasing an additional 6,381 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 11.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,224,699 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $558,590,000 after buying an additional 419,766 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 3.9% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 48,563 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,421,000 after buying an additional 1,818 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the third quarter valued at $12,552,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the third quarter valued at $718,000. 81.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Cullen/Frost Bankers news, insider Paul Bracher sold 5,848 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.97, for a total transaction of $765,912.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,158,468.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.76% of the company’s stock.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Price Performance

Cullen/Frost Bankers stock opened at $118.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a PE ratio of 13.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $131.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 52-week low of $112.67 and a 52-week high of $160.60.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.16. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 30.80% and a return on equity of 18.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 10.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.46%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CFR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $154.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research note on Monday, December 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $178.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $148.00 to $136.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.54.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services. It operates through the Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors segments. The Banking segment operates commercial and consumer banking services. The Frost Wealth Advisors segment includes fee-based services within private trust, retirement services, and financial management services.

