DallasNews Co. (NASDAQ:DALN) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.16

DallasNews Co. (NASDAQ:DALN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share on Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th.

DallasNews Trading Down 2.5 %

NASDAQ:DALN opened at $4.47 on Friday. DallasNews has a one year low of $3.73 and a one year high of $8.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.91.

Get DallasNews alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DALN. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of DallasNews by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 73,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 8,157 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of DallasNews by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 3,920 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of DallasNews in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.63% of the company’s stock.

DallasNews Company Profile

DallasNews Corp. is a news and information publishing company, which owns and operates commercial printing, distribution, and direct mail service businesses. It operates through the following segments: Publishing and Marketing. The Publishing segment includes the operations of The Dallas Morning News and various niche publications targeting specific audiences.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DallasNews Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DallasNews and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.