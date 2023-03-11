Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Cuts Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,035 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,007 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Markel Corp increased its position in shares of 3M by 6.5% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 269,750 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $40,161,000 after purchasing an additional 16,550 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 5.3% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 6,513 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $942,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of 3M during the first quarter valued at $246,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 17.6% during the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,532 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $972,000 after buying an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 73.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,275 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MMM. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of 3M from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on 3M from $113.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup increased their price target on 3M from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Barclays cut their price target on 3M from $130.00 to $122.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on 3M from $124.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.92.

3M Trading Down 1.4 %

MMM opened at $104.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.83. 3M has a 1-year low of $103.74 and a 1-year high of $154.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.96.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by ($0.06). 3M had a return on equity of 39.72% and a net margin of 16.88%. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that 3M will post 8.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

3M Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.49. 3M’s payout ratio is presently 59.11%.

3M Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, Consumer, and Corporate and Unallocated. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

