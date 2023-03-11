Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 315 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,501 shares of the company’s stock after selling 315 shares during the quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $1,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LHX. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,282,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,591,848,000 after buying an additional 302,279 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,314,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,975,043,000 after buying an additional 1,875,236 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,758,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,028,151,000 after buying an additional 1,448,364 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,214,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,211,000 after purchasing an additional 134,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,813,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,309,000 after purchasing an additional 10,947 shares in the last quarter. 82.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LHX opened at $203.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 0.71. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $189.73 and a 1-year high of $264.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $207.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $219.33.

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.06. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 6.22%. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This is a boost from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.36%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America cut L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $285.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Cowen lowered their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $278.00 to $264.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. Citigroup initiated coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $259.46.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across the air, land, sea, space, and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems, Space and Airborne Systems, Communication Systems, and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems, integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms, and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

