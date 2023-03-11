Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Shares Purchased by Dana Investment Advisors Inc.

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,535 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Datadog were worth $1,912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its holdings in Datadog by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Albert D Mason Inc. grew its holdings in Datadog by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 3,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Datadog by 6.0% during the third quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in Datadog by 26.3% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Datadog by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.93% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Adam Blitzer sold 6,642 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.14, for a total transaction of $552,215.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 159,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,254,927.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Datadog news, COO Adam Blitzer sold 6,642 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.14, for a total value of $552,215.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 159,429 shares in the company, valued at $13,254,927.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Alexis Le-Quoc sold 71,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.53, for a total transaction of $4,961,938.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 179,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,471,596.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 504,281 shares of company stock worth $37,984,534. 15.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Datadog Price Performance

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Datadog in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Datadog from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Datadog from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. BTIG Research cut Datadog from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Datadog from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.79.

Shares of NASDAQ:DDOG opened at $65.14 on Friday. Datadog, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.34 and a twelve month high of $159.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.23 and a 200-day moving average of $80.78.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 2.61% and a negative net margin of 2.99%. The firm had revenue of $469.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.02 million. On average, research analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

About Datadog

(Get Rating)

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

Recommended Stories

