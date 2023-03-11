DATATRAK International (OTCMKTS:DTRK) Trading Down 29.3%

DATATRAK International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DTRK – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 29.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.53 and last traded at $0.53. Approximately 460 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 1,437 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.75.

DATATRAK International Trading Up 22.6 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.10.

DATATRAK International Company Profile

DATATRAK International, Inc is a technology and services company, which delivers global eClinical solutions for the clinical trials industry. Its services support clients in the clinical pharmaceutical, biotechnology, contract research organization, academic research organizations and medical device research industries.

