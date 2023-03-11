Decentralized Social (DESO) Price Reaches $8.44 on Major Exchanges

Decentralized Social (DESO) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 11th. Over the last week, Decentralized Social has traded down 5.1% against the US dollar. One Decentralized Social coin can now be bought for approximately $8.44 or 0.00041178 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Decentralized Social has a market capitalization of $88.89 million and approximately $277,683.33 worth of Decentralized Social was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Decentralized Social Coin Profile

Decentralized Social launched on March 1st, 2021. Decentralized Social’s total supply is 10,808,492 coins and its circulating supply is 10,532,253 coins. The Reddit community for Decentralized Social is https://reddit.com/r/deso and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Decentralized Social is deso.com. Decentralized Social’s official Twitter account is @desoprotocol. The official message board for Decentralized Social is blog.deso.com.

Buying and Selling Decentralized Social

According to CryptoCompare, “DeSo is a layer-1 blockchain built from the ground up to scale decentralized social applications to one billion users.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentralized Social directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decentralized Social should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Decentralized Social using one of the exchanges listed above.

