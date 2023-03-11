DeepOnion Price Tops $0.0394 on Top Exchanges (ONION)

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 7.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 11th. One DeepOnion coin can now be purchased for $0.0394 or 0.00000191 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DeepOnion has a total market capitalization of $900,793.29 and approximately $23.89 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, DeepOnion has traded up 30.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DeepOnion Profile

ONION is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,906,588 coins and its circulating supply is 22,890,596 coins. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponiondao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DeepOnion is deeponion.org. DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community.

Buying and Selling DeepOnion

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepOnion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeepOnion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

