Dero 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $201,077.15 (DERO)

Dero (DERO) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 10th. One Dero coin can now be bought for $3.98 or 0.00019317 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Dero has a total market capitalization of $53.18 million and approximately $201,077.15 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Dero has traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20,611.19 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0665 or 0.00000323 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $71.94 or 0.00349028 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00016647 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $137.12 or 0.00665256 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.47 or 0.00084763 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $113.31 or 0.00549744 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000768 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004826 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00009924 BTC.

Dero Coin Profile

Dero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 27th, 2018. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,357,786 coins. Dero’s official Twitter account is @deroproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Dero is https://reddit.com/r/deroproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dero’s official website is dero.io. The official message board for Dero is forum.dero.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is a crypto project to combine a proof-of-work blockchain with a DAG block structure and wholly anonymous transactions. It aims to be a revolutionary improvement from existing privacy coins like Monero (XMR) or Z-Cash (ZEC). Dero intends to do that by combining the best of both consensus mechanisms.

Its implementation builds out a main chain from the DAG network of blocks, which refers to main blocks and side blocks. Side blocks contribute to chain proof-of-work security, making traditional 51% attacks impossible. In contrast to traditional blockchains, Dero considers the transaction as the smallest unit of computation, not the block. Therefore, blocks on Dero can contain duplicate or double-spend transactions, but these are filtered by the client protocol and ignored by the network.

Dero aims to manage combining the security and decentralization of a proof-of-work blockchain with the scalability and transaction speed of DAG technology. Dero’s goal is a blockchain network that can serve businesses and individuals worldwide and support secure, fast, and anonymous transactions and smart contract execution.”

Buying and Selling Dero

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dero using one of the exchanges listed above.

