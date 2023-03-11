Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reaffirms Buy Rating for Greggs (LON:GRG)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their buy rating on shares of Greggs (LON:GRG – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a GBX 2,950 ($35.47) price target on the stock.
A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on GRG. Peel Hunt restated a hold rating and set a GBX 2,000 ($24.05) price objective on shares of Greggs in a research note on Tuesday. Shore Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of Greggs in a report on Tuesday.
Greggs Stock Down 1.9 %
GRG stock opened at GBX 2,660 ($31.99) on Wednesday. Greggs has a twelve month low of GBX 1,650 ($19.84) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,820 ($33.91). The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.56. The company has a market capitalization of £2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,333.33, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2,646.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2,270.26.
About Greggs
Greggs plc operates as a bakery food-on-the-go retailer in the United Kingdom. It offers a range of fresh and frozen bakery products, sandwiches, and drinks. The company sells products to franchise and wholesale partners for sale in their own outlets. It is also involved in the property holding, non-trading, and trustee businesses.
