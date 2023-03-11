DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $12.90-$13.80 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $11.96. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Trading Down 2.0 %

DKS stock opened at $146.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 12-month low of $63.45 and a 12-month high of $152.61. The stock has a market cap of $11.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.58, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50-day moving average is $130.10 and its 200 day moving average is $118.24.

Get DICK'S Sporting Goods alerts:

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 7th. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 45.97% and a net margin of 8.43%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.64 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 13.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is a boost from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is currently 18.11%.

DKS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $139.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $125.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $103.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Bank of America boosted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Williams Trading lowered DICK’S Sporting Goods from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $155.32.

Insider Activity at DICK’S Sporting Goods

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, EVP Vladimir Rak sold 29,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.43, for a total value of $3,276,659.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,260 shares in the company, valued at $5,425,871.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 32.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DICK’S Sporting Goods

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 38.4% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 679,115 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $81,691,000 after buying an additional 188,409 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 522,863 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $62,895,000 after buying an additional 7,191 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 10.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 475,022 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $35,803,000 after purchasing an additional 44,228 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 6.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 355,871 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $35,594,000 after purchasing an additional 21,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 307,403 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $36,978,000 after purchasing an additional 26,729 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.