Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on Dillard’s to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Dillard’s from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a market perform rating and issued a $380.00 price objective on shares of Dillard’s in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $256.25.

Shares of DDS opened at $335.82 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $368.72 and its 200 day moving average is $334.23. The company has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 0.94. Dillard’s has a 12-month low of $193.00 and a 12-month high of $417.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Dillard’s’s payout ratio is 1.57%.

In related news, SVP Chris B. Johnson sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.17, for a total transaction of $233,460.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,105,024.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DDS. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dillard’s by 2,550.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 53,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,225,000 after purchasing an additional 51,000 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dillard’s by 206.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 74,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,074,000 after purchasing an additional 50,216 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in shares of Dillard’s by 52.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 138,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,713,000 after purchasing an additional 47,763 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Dillard’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $14,508,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Dillard’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $11,118,000. 55.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dillard’s, Inc engages in the retail of fashion apparel, cosmetics, and home furnishings, and other consumer goods. It operates through the Retail Operations and Construction segments. The Retail Operations segment comprises sells cosmetics, ladies’ apparel, ladies’ accessories and lingerie, juniors’ and children’s apparel, men’s apparel and accessories, shoes, and home and furniture products.

