Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL) Stock Price Down 5.1%

Dingdong (Cayman) Limited (NYSE:DDL – Get Rating) shares traded down 5.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $4.59 and last traded at $4.61. 223,322 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 1,253,279 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.86.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Dingdong (Cayman) from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th.
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.44.
Dingdong (Cayman) Limited operates an e-commerce company in China. The company offers fresh produce, meat, seafood, prepared food, and other food products, such as dairy and bakery products, snacks, oil, seasonings, and beverages. It operates as a self-operated online retail business primarily through Dingdong Fresh.
