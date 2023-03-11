Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL) Stock Price Down 5.1%

Dingdong (Cayman) Limited (NYSE:DDL – Get Rating) shares traded down 5.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $4.59 and last traded at $4.61. 223,322 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 1,253,279 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.86.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Dingdong (Cayman) from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th.

Dingdong (Cayman) Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.44.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dingdong (Cayman)

Dingdong (Cayman) Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Dingdong (Cayman) by 84.2% during the 2nd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,739,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,709,854 shares during the period. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in Dingdong (Cayman) in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) in the 4th quarter valued at $85,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) in the 2nd quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) in the 1st quarter valued at $82,000. 23.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Dingdong (Cayman) Limited operates an e-commerce company in China. The company offers fresh produce, meat, seafood, prepared food, and other food products, such as dairy and bakery products, snacks, oil, seasonings, and beverages. It operates as a self-operated online retail business primarily through Dingdong Fresh.

