Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Holdings Increased by Summit Financial LLC

Summit Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 49.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,542 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 0.6% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 15,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 3.1% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. JBF Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 2.9% in the third quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 3,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 2.1% in the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Insight Folios Inc increased its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 1.9% in the third quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 6,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. 81.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DFS. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Discover Financial Services from $119.00 to $111.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley cut Discover Financial Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. UBS Group began coverage on Discover Financial Services in a report on Monday, November 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Barclays cut Discover Financial Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $123.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Discover Financial Services has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.20.

Discover Financial Services Price Performance

Shares of DFS opened at $102.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $26.75 billion, a PE ratio of 6.59, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. Discover Financial Services has a 12-month low of $87.64 and a 12-month high of $121.17.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.19. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 33.88% and a net margin of 28.89%. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 13.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Discover Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Robert Andrew Eichfeld sold 13,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.18, for a total transaction of $1,538,803.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,597,697.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Robert Andrew Eichfeld sold 13,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.18, for a total transaction of $1,538,803.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,509 shares in the company, valued at $3,597,697.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $826,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 114,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,510,174. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Discover Financial Services

(Get Rating)

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

