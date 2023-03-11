DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 36,200 shares, an increase of 1,623.8% from the February 13th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 113,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

DNB Bank ASA Stock Performance

OTCMKTS DNBBY traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,766. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.44. DNB Bank ASA has a 12 month low of $15.58 and a 12 month high of $24.27. The company has a market cap of $28.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.27.

Get DNB Bank ASA alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Nordea Equity Research raised DNB Bank ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $213.00.

DNB Bank ASA Company Profile

DNB Bank ASA provides financial services for retail and corporate customers in Norway and internationally. The company offers personal banking products and services, including savings and investment products; loans, such as home mortgages, and car and consumer loans; pet, home and property, travel, and personal insurance products, as well as insurance products for vehicles; retirement savings products; foreign exchange and treasury activities; and Internet and mobile banking services, as well as cards.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DNB Bank ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DNB Bank ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.