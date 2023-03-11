DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Price Target Cut to $68.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Bank of America from $72.00 to $68.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
DOCU has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on DocuSign from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on DocuSign from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on DocuSign from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut DocuSign from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on DocuSign from $50.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DocuSign has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $62.57.
DocuSign Price Performance
NASDAQ:DOCU opened at $49.69 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. DocuSign has a fifty-two week low of $39.57 and a fifty-two week high of $113.67.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other DocuSign news, Director Daniel D. Springer sold 147,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.08, for a total value of $8,097,200.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,225,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,512,327.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Daniel D. Springer sold 147,008 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.08, for a total value of $8,097,200.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,225,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,512,327.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Daniel D. Springer sold 147,009 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.48, for a total value of $8,597,086.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,524,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,143,110.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On DocuSign
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of DocuSign by 440.0% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of DocuSign by 115.5% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.18% of the company’s stock.
About DocuSign
DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions including identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.
