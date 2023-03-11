DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Price Target Cut to $68.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Bank of America from $72.00 to $68.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

DOCU has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on DocuSign from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on DocuSign from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on DocuSign from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut DocuSign from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on DocuSign from $50.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DocuSign has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $62.57.

DocuSign Price Performance

NASDAQ:DOCU opened at $49.69 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. DocuSign has a fifty-two week low of $39.57 and a fifty-two week high of $113.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

DocuSign ( NASDAQ:DOCU Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $645.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $626.07 million. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 8.07% and a negative net margin of 3.87%. As a group, research analysts forecast that DocuSign will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other DocuSign news, Director Daniel D. Springer sold 147,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.08, for a total value of $8,097,200.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,225,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,512,327.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Daniel D. Springer sold 147,008 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.08, for a total value of $8,097,200.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,225,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,512,327.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Daniel D. Springer sold 147,009 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.48, for a total value of $8,597,086.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,524,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,143,110.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DocuSign

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of DocuSign by 440.0% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of DocuSign by 115.5% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

About DocuSign

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions including identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

