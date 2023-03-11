dotdigital Group (LON:DOTD) Rating Reiterated by Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of dotdigital Group (LON:DOTD – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 140 ($1.68) price target on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 100 ($1.20) price target on shares of dotdigital Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd.

dotdigital Group Stock Performance

LON DOTD opened at GBX 88.80 ($1.07) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69. The firm has a market capitalization of £265.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,220.00, a P/E/G ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 92.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 87.82. dotdigital Group has a 1 year low of GBX 67.10 ($0.81) and a 1 year high of GBX 117 ($1.41).

dotdigital Group Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 12th were given a dividend of GBX 0.98 ($0.01) per share. This is a positive change from dotdigital Group’s previous dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.18%. dotdigital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2,500.00%.

In related news, insider Alistair Gurney bought 27,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 93 ($1.12) per share, for a total transaction of £25,110 ($30,194.81). 11.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About dotdigital Group

dotdigital Group Plc provides intuitive software as a service (SaaS) and managed services to digital marketing professionals worldwide. The company offers Engagement Cloud, a SaaS-based omni-channel marketing automation platform that enables companies to create, test, and send data-driven automated campaigns and communications across channels, such as email, SMS, social, push, etc.

