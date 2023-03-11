Duck Creek Technologies (NYSE:DCT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Duck Creek Technologies (NYSE:DCT – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

