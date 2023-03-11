Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.63-$0.65 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.62. The company issued revenue guidance of $398-$404 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $400.20 million.

NAPA stock opened at $15.43 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.81. Duckhorn Portfolio has a 12-month low of $12.64 and a 12-month high of $22.29. The company has a current ratio of 5.18, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 31.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.17.

Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $103.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.46 million. Duckhorn Portfolio had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 14.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Duckhorn Portfolio will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

NAPA has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup increased their price objective on Duckhorn Portfolio to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. TheStreet raised Duckhorn Portfolio from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised Duckhorn Portfolio from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $19.67.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio during the 4th quarter worth about $293,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Duckhorn Portfolio by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 1,646 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Duckhorn Portfolio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $243,000. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in Duckhorn Portfolio by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 14,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 2,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Duckhorn Portfolio by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 2,285 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. It offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Migration, Canvasback, Calera, Kosta Browne, Greenwing, and Postmark. The company sells wines to distributors, and directly to retail accounts and consumers.

