E Automotive (OTCMKTS:EICCF) Price Target Lowered to C$4.25 at National Bank Financial

E Automotive (OTCMKTS:EICCF – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by National Bank Financial from C$5.00 to C$4.25 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of E Automotive from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of E Automotive from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th.

E Automotive Price Performance

Shares of E Automotive stock opened at C$3.35 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$3.35 and its 200-day moving average price is C$3.86. E Automotive has a 52-week low of C$3.27 and a 52-week high of C$7.18.

About E Automotive

E Automotive Inc operates EDealer and EBlock digital auction and retailing platforms for automotive wholesale and retail customers in Canada and the United States. It also develops, markets, and distributes digital retailing software for the automotive industry. The company was formerly known as eSquared Holdings Inc and changed its name to E Automotive Inc in December 2019.

