Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Shares Sold by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,684,704 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,188 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $180,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Eagle Materials by 180.3% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 470,479 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $60,390,000 after buying an additional 302,625 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Eagle Materials by 206.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 269,230 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,856,000 after buying an additional 181,301 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Eagle Materials during the 3rd quarter worth about $18,508,000. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Eagle Materials during the 3rd quarter worth about $16,448,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Eagle Materials by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 995,256 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $106,672,000 after buying an additional 119,576 shares during the period. 93.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EXP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Eagle Materials from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Eagle Materials from $130.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Eagle Materials from $135.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Eagle Materials from $138.00 to $168.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eagle Materials presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.13.

Eagle Materials Trading Down 3.2 %

NYSE:EXP opened at $136.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $142.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.89. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.98 and a 52 week high of $152.15. The company has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.36.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The construction company reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $511.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $532.95 million. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 38.27% and a net margin of 20.83%. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.53 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 12.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eagle Materials Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Eagle Materials’s payout ratio is currently 8.64%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eagle Materials news, CFO Dale Craig Kesler sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.78, for a total transaction of $708,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 63,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,935,684.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director David B. Powers sold 4,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.48, for a total value of $728,698.68. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,662 shares in the company, valued at $3,489,671.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dale Craig Kesler sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.78, for a total transaction of $708,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 63,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,935,684.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,992 shares of company stock valued at $6,427,728 over the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eagle Materials, Inc engages in the provision of heavy construction materials and light building materials. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The Cement segment deals with the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement.

