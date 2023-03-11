Eagle Plains Resources (CVE:EPL) Hits New 1-Year High at $0.30

Eagle Plains Resources Ltd. (CVE:EPL – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.30 and last traded at C$0.30, with a volume of 7500 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.30.

Eagle Plains Resources Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of C$33.13 million, a P/E ratio of 30.00 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.21. The company has a quick ratio of 5.73, a current ratio of 5.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

About Eagle Plains Resources

Eagle Plains Resources Ltd., a junior resource company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral resource properties in Western Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, uranium, copper, molybdenum, lead, zinc, gypsum, and rare earth mineral projects, 8 of which are under option agreements with third parties in British Columbia, Yukon, the Northwest Territories, and Saskatchewan.

