Ealixir, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EAXR) Short Interest Down 60.0% in February

Ealixir, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EAXR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 60.0% from the February 13th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.
Ealixir Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:EAXR remained flat at $5.30 during midday trading on Friday. 800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,062. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.31 and its 200 day moving average is $7.30. Ealixir has a 12-month low of $3.01 and a 12-month high of $14.00.
About Ealixir
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ealixir (EAXR)
- 2 Offshore Drilling Stocks Set to Extract Big Profits
- Three Staples Stocks With Double-Digit Upside Ahead
- Can Investors Trust Consumers to Lift American Outdoor Brands?
- How to Buy High Yielding Dividend Stocks
- Oracle Has Spoken: Shares Fall 5%
Receive News & Ratings for Ealixir Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ealixir and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.