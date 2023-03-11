Ealixir, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EAXR) Short Interest Down 60.0% in February

Ealixir, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EAXR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 60.0% from the February 13th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Ealixir Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:EAXR remained flat at $5.30 during midday trading on Friday. 800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,062. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.31 and its 200 day moving average is $7.30. Ealixir has a 12-month low of $3.01 and a 12-month high of $14.00.

About Ealixir

EALIXIR Inc operates in the digital industry in Italy and internationally. Its services include Ealixir Removal that protects the online reputation of individuals and companies, and ensures the right to be forgotten by removing negative information on the web; Newsdelete to solve problems related to financial reputation; WEBiD, which drafts detailed reports on online contents and conversations regarding individuals, brands, or companies; and Ealixir Story that assists client in writing customized information for uploading onto the Web.

