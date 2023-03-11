Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT) Short Interest Up 192.4% in February

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 61,400 shares, an increase of 192.4% from the February 13th total of 21,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 93,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rock Creek Group LP lifted its stake in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 1,401,507 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $13,397,000 after purchasing an additional 25,581 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,316 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 5,010 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 66,288 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 3,910 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust during the third quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 6.8% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 84,186 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $956,000 after acquiring an additional 5,359 shares during the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust stock traded down $0.20 on Friday, reaching $11.48. 91,914 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,634. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.75 and its 200-day moving average is $11.56. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust has a one year low of $10.89 and a one year high of $13.76.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Increases Dividend

About Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.106 per share. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 21st. This is an increase from Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust operates as a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide a high level of current income. The firm’s secondary objective is to seek capital appreciation to the extent consistent with its primary goal of high current income.

