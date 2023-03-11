Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 17,100 shares, an increase of 228.8% from the February 13th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.95. 31,098 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,632. Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust has a fifty-two week low of $17.39 and a fifty-two week high of $22.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.63.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be given a $0.062 dividend. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 21st.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 371,099 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,617,000 after purchasing an additional 14,180 shares during the last quarter. XML Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,977,000. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV increased its position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV now owns 153,075 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,862,000 after purchasing an additional 4,959 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 137,203 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,446,000 after buying an additional 9,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 95,897 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,710,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. It was previously known as Eaton Vance Municipal Income Term Trust.

