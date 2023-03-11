Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 17,100 shares, an increase of 228.8% from the February 13th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.95. 31,098 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,632. Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust has a fifty-two week low of $17.39 and a fifty-two week high of $22.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.63.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be given a $0.062 dividend. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 21st.
Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. It was previously known as Eaton Vance Municipal Income Term Trust.
