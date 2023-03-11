Efinity Token Price Tops $0.0704 (EFI)

Efinity Token (EFI) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 11th. During the last week, Efinity Token has traded 17.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Efinity Token has a total market capitalization of $43.66 million and $802,066.15 worth of Efinity Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Efinity Token token can now be bought for about $0.0704 or 0.00000345 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Efinity Token

Efinity Token launched on March 31st, 2021. Efinity Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 619,946,501 tokens. Efinity Token’s official Twitter account is @efinityio and its Facebook page is accessible here. Efinity Token’s official message board is enjin.io/blog-tags/efinity. The Reddit community for Efinity Token is https://reddit.com/r/enjincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Efinity Token’s official website is efinity.io.

Buying and Selling Efinity Token

According to CryptoCompare, “The Efinity Token (EFI) is the native token of Efinity, which is focused on being an NFT highway and not a general computing blockchain. The primary function of the token is for creating, transferring, and purchasing NFTs. Transaction fees on Efinity are designed to be minimal and stay in the background, so users can enjoy their NFTs without worrying about how the network operates.”

