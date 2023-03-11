Embark Technology (NASDAQ:EMBK) Downgraded by Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Embark Technology (NASDAQ:EMBK – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Vertical Research downgraded Embark Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th.

Embark Technology Trading Down 2.4 %

NASDAQ EMBK opened at $2.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.07 and a 200-day moving average of $5.51. The firm has a market cap of $58.32 million, a PE ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 12.75, a quick ratio of 12.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Embark Technology has a 1-year low of $2.02 and a 1-year high of $134.40.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Embark Technology by 141.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,468,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447,156 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Embark Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $565,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Embark Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $498,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Embark Technology by 71.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,654,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $836,000 after purchasing an additional 691,172 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Embark Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $194,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.56% of the company’s stock.

Embark Technology, Inc develops self-driving software solutions for the trucking industry in the United States. Its solutions include Embark Driver, an autonomous trucking software; Embark Universal Interface, an interoperable self-driving stack that works across truck OEM platforms; and Embark Guardian, a cloud-based autonomous fleet management solution that gives carriers control over air updates, remote vehicle monitoring, remote vehicle assist, dispatching and access to real time data, such as weather and construction.

