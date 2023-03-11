Embark Technology (NASDAQ:EMBK) Downgraded by Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Embark Technology (NASDAQ:EMBK – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.
Separately, Vertical Research downgraded Embark Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th.
Embark Technology Trading Down 2.4 %
NASDAQ EMBK opened at $2.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.07 and a 200-day moving average of $5.51. The firm has a market cap of $58.32 million, a PE ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 12.75, a quick ratio of 12.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Embark Technology has a 1-year low of $2.02 and a 1-year high of $134.40.
Embark Technology, Inc develops self-driving software solutions for the trucking industry in the United States. Its solutions include Embark Driver, an autonomous trucking software; Embark Universal Interface, an interoperable self-driving stack that works across truck OEM platforms; and Embark Guardian, a cloud-based autonomous fleet management solution that gives carriers control over air updates, remote vehicle monitoring, remote vehicle assist, dispatching and access to real time data, such as weather and construction.
