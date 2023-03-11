Emelie Tirre Sells 37,839 Shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Stock

Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) insider Emelie Tirre sold 37,839 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.03, for a total transaction of $3,898,552.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,201 shares in the company, valued at $2,390,399.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Monster Beverage Price Performance

Monster Beverage stock opened at $100.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.33 billion, a PE ratio of 44.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.87. Monster Beverage Co. has a one year low of $73.09 and a one year high of $105.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.22.

Monster Beverage’s stock is set to split on Tuesday, March 28th. The 2-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 28th. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Monday, March 27th.

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.04). Monster Beverage had a net margin of 18.88% and a return on equity of 17.32%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MNST has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Citigroup cut their price target on Monster Beverage from $121.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $115.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.28.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 15.8% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 63,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,618,000 after acquiring an additional 8,698 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 2.7% during the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the second quarter worth $109,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the third quarter worth $774,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH raised its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 5.8% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 10,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full-service beverage distributors.

