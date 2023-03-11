ENB Financial (OTCMKTS:ENBP) Shares Up 1.2%

ENB Financial Corp (OTCMKTS:ENBP – Get Rating) shot up 1.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $16.20 and last traded at $16.20. 4,625 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 266% from the average session volume of 1,262 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.00.

ENB Financial Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.09.

ENB Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ENB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It provides financial services to individuals and small to medium sized businesses. The company was founded on July 1, 2008 and is headquartered in Ephrata, PA.

See Also

