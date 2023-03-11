Endeavour Mining (LON:EDV) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Endeavour Mining (LON:EDV – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 3,000 ($36.08) target price on the stock.

Separately, Barclays reissued an overweight rating and set a GBX 2,400 ($28.86) target price on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd.

Endeavour Mining Price Performance

EDV opened at GBX 1,650 ($19.84) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7,173.91 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.13. Endeavour Mining has a 12-month low of GBX 1,435 ($17.26) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,176 ($26.17). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,848.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,724.38.

Endeavour Mining Increases Dividend

About Endeavour Mining

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This is a positive change from Endeavour Mining’s previous dividend of $0.40. This represents a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. Endeavour Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29,565.22%.

Endeavour Mining plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gold mining company in West Africa. It has six operating assets, including the Boungou, Houndé, Mana, and Wahgnion mines in Burkina Faso; the Ity mine in Côte d'Ivoire; the Sabodala-Massawa mine in Senegal; Lafigué and Kalana development projects in Côte d'Ivoire and Mali; and a portfolio of exploration assets on the Birimian Greenstone Belt across Burkina Faso, Côte d'Ivoire, Mali, Senegal, and Guinea.

