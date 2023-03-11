Energem Corp. (NASDAQ:ENCP) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Energem Corp. (NASDAQ:ENCP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 40.0% from the February 13th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Energem Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ ENCP traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.60. 6,298 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 769. Energem has a 1 year low of $9.97 and a 1 year high of $11.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.32.

Get Energem alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Energem in the 1st quarter worth about $1,000,000. Starboard Value LP acquired a new position in Energem in the 1st quarter worth about $5,020,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Energem in the 1st quarter worth about $2,385,000. Fir Tree Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Energem in the 1st quarter worth about $2,750,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Energem in the 1st quarter worth about $250,000. 80.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Energem Company Profile

Energem Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus a target business operating in the energy industry.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Energem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.