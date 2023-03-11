Energi One Day Volume Reaches $123,312.30 (NRG)

Energi (NRG) traded 7.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 11th. Energi has a total market capitalization of $11.40 million and approximately $123,312.30 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Energi has traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Energi coin can now be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00000910 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.49 or 0.00070337 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.05 or 0.00053631 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000280 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00008744 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00022864 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000916 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001838 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004367 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Energi Coin Profile

Energi (NRG) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 62,472,717 coins and its circulating supply is 60,833,613 coins. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Energi is energi.world. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Energi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi (NRG) is a next-generation proof-of-stake (PoS) cryptocurrency that combines smart contracts, decentralized governance, and a self-funding treasury. Energi was founded by Tommy World Power, who imagined a better, sustainable cryptocurrency that had the potential for mass adoption. The project has since grown to more than 60 team members and 225,000 community members, all working together to create a cryptocurrency for the future.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Energi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

