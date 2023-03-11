Engie Brasil Energia (OTCMKTS:EGIEY) Rating Increased to Buy at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Engie Brasil Energia (OTCMKTS:EGIEYGet Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Engie Brasil Energia from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th.

Engie Brasil Energia Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:EGIEY opened at $7.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of 19.07 and a beta of 0.40. Engie Brasil Energia has a fifty-two week low of $6.77 and a fifty-two week high of $25.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.54.

About Engie Brasil Energia

ENGIE Brasil Energia SA operates as a power generation company. Its activities include generation and commercialization of electrical energy. The company was founded on January 29, 1998 and is headquartered in Florianópolis, Brazil.

