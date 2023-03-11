ENN Energy (OTCMKTS:XNGSY) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $60.67

Shares of ENN Energy Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XNGSY – Get Rating) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $60.67 and traded as low as $54.50. ENN Energy shares last traded at $54.94, with a volume of 8,752 shares.
ENN Energy Stock Up 0.3 %
The company has a fifty day moving average of $60.66 and a 200-day moving average of $55.39.
About ENN Energy
ENN Energy Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the investment, construction, operation, and management of gas pipeline infrastructures; and integrated energy, and vehicle and ship refueling stations in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Retail Gas Sales Business, Integrated Energy Business, Wholesale of Gas, Construction and Installation, and Value Added Business.
