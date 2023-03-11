Enservco Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) Short Interest Update

Enservco Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 472,600 shares, a growth of 272.7% from the February 13th total of 126,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 194,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days. Currently, 3.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.
ENSV traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.51. 143,028 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 206,598. The firm has a market cap of $6.03 million, a PE ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.51. Enservco has a one year low of $0.51 and a one year high of $4.30.
Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 23rd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.11 million during the quarter. Enservco had a negative return on equity of 58.20% and a negative net margin of 21.20%.
Enservco Corp. engages in the provision of services to the domestic onshore oil and natural gas industry. It operates through the Production Services and the Completion and Other Services segments. The Production Services segment includes hot oiling services, acidizing, and pressure testing. The Completion and Other Services segment focuses on frac water heating and other services.
