Enservco Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) Short Interest Update

Enservco Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 472,600 shares, a growth of 272.7% from the February 13th total of 126,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 194,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days. Currently, 3.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Enservco Price Performance

ENSV traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.51. 143,028 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 206,598. The firm has a market cap of $6.03 million, a PE ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.51. Enservco has a one year low of $0.51 and a one year high of $4.30.

Get Enservco alerts:

Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 23rd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.11 million during the quarter. Enservco had a negative return on equity of 58.20% and a negative net margin of 21.20%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enservco

About Enservco

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enservco by 118.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 181,709 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 98,620 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Enservco in the first quarter valued at about $257,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enservco by 87.8% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 88,437 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 41,346 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Enservco in the first quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Enservco in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.13% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Enservco Corp. engages in the provision of services to the domestic onshore oil and natural gas industry. It operates through the Production Services and the Completion and Other Services segments. The Production Services segment includes hot oiling services, acidizing, and pressure testing. The Completion and Other Services segment focuses on frac water heating and other services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enservco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enservco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.